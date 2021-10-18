A new version of the gap between Lopez and Affleck became known 17 years ago

In 2003, the stars canceled the wedding the day before the ceremony, and in 2004 they finally broke up without disclosing the reasons.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up 17 years ago due to the actor’s alcohol addiction. This was announced by the former manager of the singer Rob Shooter, who worked with her from 2003 to 2005, writes the Daily Mail.

We will remind, in November 2002, Jennifer and Ben got engaged, but in 2003, exactly one day before the approved date of the wedding, announced the postponement of the celebration. Public pressure and increased media attention were cited as the reason for this decision.

In January 2004, the lovers broke up without commenting on the situation. The exact reason for the breakup of the celebrity has not yet been named.

According to Shooter, Ben left because of his “demons”, which then no one knew about. Later Affleck confessed to alcohol addiction and actively fought his illness.

According to ex-manager Lopez, “they (Affleck) had love at the wrong time.” Rob is sure that now that Ben has overcome alcoholism, the relationship of the stars will end in marriage.

As reported Correspondent.net, rumors about the resumption of the love affair with Lopez and Affleck appeared in May, immediately after Jennifer’s separation from 45-year-old baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

The singer confirmed her relationship with Ben on her birthday, and the first official event they attended as a couple was the Venice Film Festival.

J.Lo supports Ben Afleck at the premiere of the film

