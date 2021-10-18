A record number of COVID-19 cases per day revealed in the Moscow region :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS



For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in the Moscow region, 2,768 infected with COVID were detected per day, according to the Telegram channel of the capital’s headquarters.

The previous record was set a day earlier – then 2,759 people fell ill with coronavirus. Before that, more than 2.7 thousand people in the region fell ill at the end of June. So, on June 28, the headquarters identified 2,722 people with COVID-19.

At the same time, another 13 people died in the Moscow region per day, which is four people more than the day before.

In Moscow, revealed the maximum number of cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of July



In total, a record 34,325 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia per day. The record for the number of cases and deaths in Russia has been updated for the fifth day in a row. In addition, the number of cases of coronavirus in Russia for the entire time of the pandemic reached 8,027,012 people.

In the Moscow region, the number of cases has been growing almost every day since mid-September. So, if on September 9 the number of cases was equal to 525 people, then on October 9 their number was 1689, and a day earlier, 2759 cases were identified.,>

Earlier, the headquarters reported that the level of herd immunity in the Moscow region reached 64%, while in Moscow – 61%, and in St. Petersburg – 58%.