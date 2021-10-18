A24 Film Studio Presents a Teaser for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starring Denzel Washington

Los Angeles, October 18. American independent company A24 has unveiled the official teaser for the upcoming black and white drama “The Tragedy of Macbeth”. The main role in the film adaptation was played by Hollywood actor Denzel Washington.

The author of the film was the American director Joel Coen, who first took up the camera without his brother Ethan. He decided to shoot his version of the famous tragedy of the English writer William Shakespeare in the style of German Expressionism, which was relevant in cinema in the 1920s.

In the story, the insidious Lord Macbeth (Denzel Washington), together with his wife (Francis McDormand), step on the path of evil in order to be able to achieve their goals. However, both will soon have to pay a serious price for their deeds.

Cohen’s black and white drama world premiered at the New York Film Festival. After the first screenings, the film received 98% positive ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes website and 88 points out of 100 on the Metacritic portal. The world premiere of the picture is scheduled for the Apple TV + service on January 14.

