Actor Dwayne Johnson filmed talking with fans

Actor Dwayne Johnson videotaped how he interacts with tourists who travel by bus around his area. The wrestler was the first to start a dialogue with fans who hunted down the stars, but did not expect to meet the idol at all. It seems that only the Rock was not deaf from the screeching in the video.

Fast and Furious media star and Forbes’ highest paid actor of the year 2020 Dwayne Johnson showed fans how he started Saturday morning. On his Instagram page on August 22, Skala shared a video taken from the salon of his car.

In the first seconds of the video, the actor said that he often observes a bus with tourists looking for stars near his home.

It’s kind of funny. There is a tourist bus here that always rides around my area, ”Dwayne began.

After that, the wrestler drove up to the tourists and began a dialogue with a joke.

Hey guys, do you know where I can find the Rock? – asked the actor.

Fans instantly recognized the idol: the bus passengers began to shoot the star with their smartphones, squeal with joy and actively gesticulate – the girls who were closer to the Rock were the luckiest ones.

Oh my God! What an extraordinary surprise! Glad to see you! – Dwayne fans were surprised.

In response to the screams of the group of tourists, Skala laughed and greeted some of the fans in person.

Guys, what are you doing? Things are good? – continued the actor.

Some fans were unable to formulate proposals, interrupted each other, trying to explain to the Rock, and did not stop shouting. In turn, Johnson continued to laugh and ended the dialogue with the tourists.

– Have a good trip! – said the wrestler. – We love you! The fans shouted. – I love you too! Johnson replied.

After Skala drove off the bus, the girls continued to squeal, seeing off the star’s car.

It was fun. It was a good way to start my Saturday. Bye!

During the day, the video gained about 8.5 million views and more than 31 thousand comments. Almost every subscriber of the Rock, who spoke out under the video, noticed that the popular actor is happy to communicate with fans, is not arrogant and responds to attention with positive.

Stars who don’t stand on ceremony with their fans

Transformers star Shaye LaBeouf needs to learn how to interact with fans. The actor started a riot in a California bar after a fan asked him for an autograph. Shia refused to sign, the man replied to the star with a couple of “affectionate” words, after which a fight ensued.

Singer Justin Bieber, like Shia, did not limit himself to words and smashed the fan’s phone. A fan filmed the artist of the track Baby on camera without permission. In response, Justin grabbed the technique and hit it with all his might on the floor.

Unlike The Rock, singer Britney Spears avoids meeting fans in person. During active touring tours, the artist asked the guards to do everything so that assertive fans could not touch her. However, Britney tried to overcome social anxiety: in the material Medialeaks you can read what kind of therapy helped the star.

Earlier, fans could not contain their emotions when they learned about the possible relationship between the stars of the sitcom “Friends” David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston. But Ross had an answer to the rumors about the couple that some fans didn’t like.