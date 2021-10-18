Actress Emma Watson returns to the red carpet in a wedding dress and pants

London, October 18. The glittering Emma Watson made a triumphant return. For almost a year, the girl was not on the red carpets and social events. Today, the famous British actress is once again among the main guests of the Earthshot Prize 2021 ceremony. It is worth noting that she even managed to outshine the Duchess of Cambridge, who was also present at the event, writes Elle magazine.

The carpet this time was not red, but green. This is understandable, because all week in London, environmental initiatives have been honored. That is why Watson has chosen a very responsible image. She showed the creation of a new designer – Harris Reed. The British designer always asks to use the plural in his address – they (as a reference to the whole team).

The image is bright and unusual. At first, many had the feeling that Emma came to the awards ceremony in a wedding dress. There is a bit of truth in this – Harris Reed’s demi-couture outfit was created using an old vintage wedding dress, turning everything upside down. They turned the skirt into a voluminous top with an open back made of thin lace. And under the hem hides another secret – if Watson turns his left side to the fans, they will see that black skinny flared trousers are hidden under several layers of tulle. The artist’s love for avant-garde outfits is again on the agenda. Let’s welcome Emma and enjoy her beauty and unique sense of style.

Earlier, Emma Watson urged fans not to react to engagement rumors spreading on the web.