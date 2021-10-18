Analyst Predicts Polkadot (DOT) Price To Rise $ 100 | Blockchain24

After the announcement of the date for the auction of parachains, the Polkadot token reached $ 40 for the first time in five months.

Polkadot announced that its network is now ready to install parachains five years after the idea was first presented to the world. According to the project whitepaper, parachains are the last milestone in the development of the network before the deployment of the network.

The DOT is currently just 16% of its all-time high of $ 49.39, which was reached on May 15 this year. The DOT is currently trading at $ 40.44, up 15.4% from the previous close.

Auction announcement

Following the auction announcement, the DOT price on Binance rose 19 percent to $ 43.56. On Thursday, the token was trading at $ 40.76. If the DOT price continues to rise, it could reach the $ 42 and $ 44 resistance levels.

# Polkadot for $ 100 + programmed. – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 14, 2021

Michael van de Poppe, a renowned trader and expert, recently predicted a Polkadot price of $ 100. If the DOT fails to maintain its recent critical highs, there may be a decline on the horizon. As a result, the DOT will have to test the $ 38 and $ 36 support levels. According to CoinMarketCap, the Polkadot price today is $ 40.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2,460,683,909.