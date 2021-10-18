Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek starred for gloss and talked about filming in “The Eternals”

Angelina Jolie

A week before the world premiere of the new Marvel superhero film “The Eternals”, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie and 55-year-old Salma Hayek, who played the main roles in the film, appeared on the cover of American Elle. Other Eternal actresses Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff also appeared on other covers of the special issue for the annual Women in Hollywood Awards.

In a conversation with the editors of the publication, the actresses shared the details of filming the superhero tape, and also talked about the friendly atmosphere that prevailed on the set. The heroines of the new number admitted that thanks to the director of the film Chloe Zhao, as well as male partners, they always felt respectful towards themselves and maximum comfort. A special bond was also formed between the actresses: sometimes they understood each other without words.

There was one scene where I said something and looked at Gemma. For an instant, a connection arose between us, which allowed me to see her much deeper. At that moment, I felt like a window had opened in her soul. Such things often happened to Lauren: it was as if we were talking with our eyes. Working with Angie was different. I discovered a sister in spirit who is in many ways like me. It seemed to me that I have known her all my life. I became closer to her than others, which is very valuable to me,

– said Salma about working with partners on the set.

Angelina Jolie fully agreed with her colleague and admitted that this is largely the merit of Chloe Zhao, who very competently selected the actors for the future film:

Maybe the secret is that our characters are very similar to ourselves. I think there is a secret that we all don’t know about, but our director knows it. Because if you look at how she selects actors for her work, you will understand that they are very similar to their characters.

The actresses also admitted that it was very difficult for them to maintain absolute secrecy regarding the details of the script for the new film. To avoid a leak of information, a “man in a raincoat” came to them every evening, who brought new pages of the script and at the same time immediately took away the old ones.

I was very angry about that! I was not allowed to store the script in which I took my notes. Each time they gave out new pages and took away old ones,

– shared Salma.

It’s really hard! I thought that the children would put pressure on me and ask me to tell at least something, but they did not. I think they are still recovering from shock after seeing me in a shooting suit, – added Angie.

Halle Berry, Gal Gadot, Jodie Comer, Jennifer Hudson and other stars also became the heroines of the new Women in Hollywood issue.