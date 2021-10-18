Angelina Jolie has high hopes for her new book on child rights

The actress said her work “can change the lives of both young people and adults.”





Legion-Media

Angelina Jolie











This Saturday, Angelina Jolie celebrated the release of her new book, Know Your Rights and Demand Them: A Guide for Young People. In it, the actress described in detail the rights of the child and shared the knowledge necessary for young people to be able to protect themselves. In honor of the release, Jolie held an autograph session, during which she talked with her young readers and signed copies of the book for them.

“When children and adolescents have freedom of choice, the power and knowledge to speak up, they can change the lives of both young people and adults, helping to build a more equitable society,” Angelina shared on her Instagram account. a book that was written in collaboration with young activists around the world. This work is for all who fight for their rights. “

Angelina Jolie is known for her human rights work. For twenty years, the actress has been a UN Goodwill Ambassador. During this time, she took part in many humanitarian missions, spoke at major political events and was actively involved in charity work. In her message to subscribers, Jolie admitted that young activists inspire her: “From protecting the environment to fighting inequality and discrimination, they are starting to do the work that adults should have done, but have not yet been able to.”