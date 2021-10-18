Angelina Jolie starred for the cover of the American magazine ELLE – photo – Style

The 46-year-old Hollywood star took part in the filming in support of the Women in Hollywood Awards with her colleagues in the new Marvel film “The Eternals.” See vivid photos of the actress

Angelina Jolie, who recently took to the red carpet for the first time, starred for the cover of the American edition of ELLE… The actress posed for photographer Greg Williams for the November issue magazine.

Jolie took part in the shooting dedicated to the Women in Hollywood award, which rewards women for perseverance, strength, endurance, both on screen and in life. Together with her took part in the shooting and actresses who played the main roles in the Hollywood blockbuster “The Eternals” – Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and Lauren Ridloff.

Celebrities told in an interview with the publication about your relationship on the set of the film and beyond, about How Marvel Projects Are Changing Societyand also how hard it was for them to hide the details of the plot before the release of the picture.

As an actress, you are often in the form of such a strong woman who has one sister; it rarely turns out that you embody a role in which there is a large family and you can really get to know different women, see all their strengths,

– said Jolie.

For shooting Angelina tried on clothes from the latest collections of Wolk Morais, Vest, Ralph Lauren and jewelry by the Chopard Jewelry House.

