WASHINGTON, April 1, Federal Press. World cinema star Angelina Jolie has been suing ex-husband Brad Pitt for several years over children. Insiders decided that the matter was in the ex-wife of actor Jennifer Aniston, they write in the media.

“All these years, Angelina Jolie has been haunted by the shadow of Jennifer Aniston,” the press reported.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has been married to Brad Pitt for five years. After the divorce, the famous actor had an affair with a colleague on the set of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” Angelina Jolie. They soon got married, but the happiness did not last long. Now the ex-spouses are suing over common children. Insiders believe that Jolie is simply taking revenge on Pitt for the shadow of Aniston in her life, which constantly haunted her, reports Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Media sources say Jolie still feels hatred for ruining Pitt and Aniston’s marriage. Some people think that the actor can again get along with his first wife, but Angelina Jolie will not stand it.

Recently, information appeared on the Web that Jolie announced domestic violence against children by Pitt. FederalPress wrote that the son sided with his mother.

