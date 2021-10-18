Anna Faris and Gwyneth Paltrow discuss ex-husbands and reasons for divorce

Ekaterina KOVALENKO 23 March 23:00

Photo: instagram / prattprattpratt.

American actresses Anna Faris and Gwyneth Paltrow meet on a podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified … Among other things, ex-husbands were discussed: 44-year-old Faris divorced 41-year-old American actor Chris Pratt in 2017, and 48-year-old Paltrow in 2016 with 44-year-old British musician Chris Martin.

Anna Faris had a hard time rivalry with her husband

According to Faris, she divorced due to ambition and a sense of competition.

“I don’t think we did a good job to eliminate our sense of competition. Or maybe I wasn’t good at handling any hint of rivalry or comparison. Hope I grew out of it, ”said Faris.

Faris met Pratt in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home, and in July 2009 the lovers became husband and wife. They have an eight-year-old son, Jack.

Gwyneth Paltrow did not want to divorce

Gwyneth and Chris remained friends after the divorce and continue to see each other. The new husband of the star, Brad Falchak, does not mind, he can even keep the company of ex-spouses.

– I never wanted to get a divorce. In theory, I never wanted to give up marriage to the father of my children. But I learned more about myself than I could have imagined. And because I focused on accountability, I was able to find the most amazing person and build something that I have never had, with my husband Brad, – said Paltrow.

As for Brad, whom Paltrow married in 2018, they were friends for a long time. Because of this, the actress did not believe on the first date that a spark could slip between them.

– I thought, “Are we going on a date? Did this happen?” I was scared because he is a person who requires presence, intimacy and communication in a way that I just did not know how to do it, – said Paltrow.

In her second marriage, Gwyneth began to change, to perceive many things in a different way. He taught her to accept difficulties and talk about problems, and not to withdraw.

– I like to fight, closing … I leave the room, and he is like: “No. We will sit down and discuss it.” And he demands that I be honest with myself, which is hard for me. It really helps me grow, – said Paltrow.





Gwyneth Paltrow (center) with ex-husband Chris Martin. Photo: instagram.com/derekblasberg.

Gwyneth and Brad got married in 2003 and divorced in 2016. In this relationship, two children were born: 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses. Since 2018, Gwyneth has been married to 50-year-old American television screenwriter Brad Falchuk.

