Anti-ship missile “Onyx” taught to destroy targets on the ground
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti, Sergey Safronov. The Onyx cruise missile was made universal in terms of its targets, said in an interview with RIA Novosti the general director and designer of the NPO Mashinostroyenia military-industrial complex, a member of the regional council of the Moscow regional branch of the Russian Engineering Union, Alexander Leonov. armed coastal complexes “Bastion”. The modernization has opened up new opportunities. “It can be used by submarines, surface ships, aircraft and land-based coastal missile systems. That is, we can say that the missile is unified in terms of carriers and universal in terms of targets,” Leonov said. “Onyx” is a supersonic missile. medium range, designed to fight on water, and now on land. In addition to Russia, it is in service in Vietnam, Syria, India and Indonesia. The full interview will be published on ria.ru at 11:00.
security, military-industrial complex “npo mashinostroyenia”, alexander leonov
Anti-ship missile “Onyx” taught to destroy targets on the ground
Initially, it was created to destroy objects at sea, in particular, it is armed with the coastal complexes “Bastion”. The modernization has opened up new possibilities.
“It can be used by submarines, surface ships, aircraft and land-based coastal missile systems. That is, we can say that the missile is unified in terms of carriers and universal in terms of targets,” Leonov said.
Onyx is a medium-range supersonic missile designed to fight on water and now on land. In addition to Russia, it is in service in Vietnam, Syria, India and Indonesia.
The full interview will be published on the ria.ru website at 11:00.