Antonio Banderas, Tom Hardy, Keira Knightley – three blockbusters with the main stars of Hollywood

These stars are a guarantee of high-quality big cinema, for years and decades they have kept star status and each time they reveal new sides of their talents to the audience. Antonio Banderas, Tom Hardy, Keira Knightley starring high-budget blockbusters worth seeing.

“Legend” – two Tom Hardy on one screen

This film is dedicated to fans of actor Tom Hardy, because here their idol plays two roles at once.

The picture shows the story of the Cray twins, Reggie and Ronnie, iconic figures of the 1960s gangster Great Britain. They led the most powerful bandit group in London. The brothers were engaged in robbery, racketeering, assassination and murder, they ran a trendy nightclub for Hollywood celebrities.

The film was shot with historical accuracy – in the UK “Legend” broke the records of traditional box offices and entered the top list of the highest grossing films in the country.

The stunning Emily Browning and David Thewlis starred alongside Tom Hardy.

“Forbidden Love” by Keira Knightley and Cillian Murphy

The film is based on a true story and follows the twisted relationship of four people that almost led to a tragedy. The story of two men and two women who made many mistakes, each of which could become fatal.

The film also stars the stars of the first magnitude Sienna Miller and Matthew Reese.

“Insurer”: Antonio Banderas is fighting for our future

After a natural disaster in 2044, the population of the Earth has been critically reduced, and the planet has turned into a radioactive desert. You can only survive in artificial oases that are created and maintained by robots. According to the laws of robotics, robots are equipped with a mechanism that prevents them from harming humans. However, the insurer Jacques Vaucan begins to suspect that robots have learned to bypass this parameter …



