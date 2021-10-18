Apple’s “treacherous” move towards iOS users deprived Facebook and Google of billions

Business

Technique





In just six months, Apple has dramatically increased its share of the app advertising market in the App Store. It accomplished this with a privacy policy change in iOS, overnight robbing Facebook and other companies of ad targeting data. This will translate into multibillion-dollar revenues for Apple, which will grow from year to year.

Apple changes the rules

Apple was able to maximize its share of the app advertising market in record time. According to the Financial Times, she was able to achieve this thanks to the new privacy settings, which significantly worsens the targeting of ads on iOS and iPad OS to its competitors.

Apple’s market share, which also includes Facebook, Google and other IT giants, has tripled in just six months. Now, out of 100% of downloads of iPhone applications by clicking on ads in the App Store, Apple retains 58%. For comparison, in October 2020, this figure barely reached 17%, writes the Financial Times, citing a report by the analytical company Branch.

Apple’s App Store advertising business is called Search Ads. It gives the company’s customers the ability to post links to their applications above the search results. Among those who take advantage of this opportunity, there are both small developers and large companies, for example, Bytedance, which created TikTok.

The user himself decides which applications to give access to personal data, and which ones to deprive it

This is not the first time for the company to impose restrictions on the operation of this service. If now its competitors are suffering because of the new privacy settings, then in November 2018 Russian developers were the victims of “sanctions”. As CNews reported, Apple closed access to Search Ads in Russia, explaining this by new amendments to the “tax on Google”, which came into force on January 1, 2019, that is, an increase to 20% of VAT paid by the company in Russia.

What Apple came up with

Apple’s new privacy policy went into effect in April 2021, concurrently with the release of iOS 14.5. In it, by default, she disabled all third-party applications, including Facebook and Instagram, access to a special identifier IDFA (The Identifier for Advertisers). It was his applications that were used to track users, including his location. The resulting data was then used to better target ads.

Owners of Apple devices with new firmware have the right to decide for themselves whether they want applications to follow them tirelessly, or whether their own privacy is more important to them.

As practice has shown, users of Apple smartphones and tablets are not at all interested in the difficulties that advertisers faced after depriving them of access to IDFA by default. According to statistics compiled by research company Flurry in May 2021, in the United States alone, 95% of iPhone and iPad owners decided not to give anyone access to this ID.

Apple lets you deny all apps access to IDFA with just one click

Residents of other countries were in solidarity with the Americans. Globally, 87% of Apple mobile users have denied access to IDFA for the vast majority of applications requesting it.

From DevOps to TestOps: How to Accelerate Testing Processes for New Applications and Software Integration

Moreover, the number of such refusals turned out to be many times higher than the expectations of Flurry analysts. According to their most pessimistic forecasts, this figure should not have exceeded 40%.

Billions of advertising money

The business of advertising applications in the Apple App Store and Google Play stores generates billions of dollars for the owners of these platforms. According to the estimates of the analytical company Evercore ISI, following the results of the current fiscal year, Apple will earn about $ 5 billion from its advertising business. In the next three years, this value will increase to $ 30 billion a year.

Experts believe that by allowing users of their gadgets to deny application developers access to their personal data, Apple has changed the rules of the game in the advertising market in its favor. Now advertisers prefer to work with her, rather than with Facebook, Yahoo, Twitter or Google, which previously had unlimited access to IDFA and used it in their ad networks.

But there are also disadvantages to this scheme for Apple. Analyst firm Singular has calculated that since the release of iOS 14.5, many mobile advertisers have reallocated their budget in favor of Google and its Android platform. This happened almost instantly – until April 2021, the distribution of advertising costs between iOS and Android was approximately the same. And already in June 2021, the share of Android increased to 70.3% against 29.7% for iOS.