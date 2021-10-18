At a meeting with Putin, they saw “deliberate provocation” in the attire of an American journalist – Gazeta.Ru

Etiquette specialist Albina Kholgova appreciated the image of the journalist of the American channel CNBC Hadley Gamble, who moderated the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week (REW) and interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Lenta.ru”…

The journalist was dressed in a short sleeveless dress, high-heeled shoes, heavy earrings and a massive ring. Such an image, Kholgova noted, was inappropriate for an official event and violated the rules of etiquette.

The expert suggested that the journalist could pursue “some own goals” by choosing such an outfit.

“Perhaps it was a deliberate provocation. However, such an appearance is in any case unacceptable. And the hair, by the way, could be gathered – at a meeting of this level, loose hair speaks of bad taste, ”she concluded.

The plenary session of the REW Forum took place on 13 October. The CNBC presenter asked the head of the Russian Federation several questions regarding the export of Russian energy to Western countries. Previously reportedthat Gamble boasted an Instagram photo with Putin. At the same time, she wrote: “My best perspective”, putting the hashtags “feminism” and “Russia”.