Autumn holidays in schools increased in two regions due to COVID :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Alexey Maishev / RIA Novosti



The authorities of the Ivanovo region and Chuvashia have extended the autumn school holidays to two weeks due to the situation with the coronavirus. They will run from October 25 to November 7 instead of the previously scheduled seven days (from October 25 to November 1). This was reported by the authorities of the Ivanovo region and the press service of the administration of the head of the Chuvash Republic.

In the Ivanovo region, schools will go on vacation, and all regional colleges and universities will transfer their education to an online format, said Irina Ermish, deputy chairman of the regional government. All concerts and circus performances are also canceled in the region. Ermish explained that while performances in theaters will be held, but in compliance with “strict antiquated regulations.”

In Chuvashia, the extension of the holidays was explained by the need to “break the chain of possible spread of coronavirus infection.” “That’s the right decision. In addition, we have four days off in November, parents will be at home, families will be able to spend time together, ”said Dmitry Zakharov, acting Minister of Education of the Chuvash Republic.

Over the past day, 206 cases were detected in the Ivanovo region. In total, more than 52 thousand cases of infection were recorded in the region. Seven people died during the day. According to the headquarters, until October 8, less than 200 cases of infection per day were recorded in the region.