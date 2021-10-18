AvtoVAZ designer showed his version of Lada SUV – Gazeta.Ru

AvtoVAZ released a video with a story about the Moscow design studio Lada, focusing on young workers who began to cooperate with the company while still students. The video shows the thesis of one of them – a futuristic SUV.

Moscow Lada Design specializes in exterior design. The studio employs a former student of the Moscow Poly, Ilya Ivanov, who in 2019, in his second year of study, won a six-month internship at Lada, presenting a project of a futuristic coupe-sedan. The concept of the SUV of the future became Ivanov’s graduation project, on which he worked for six months. After defending his diploma, the artist got an excellent job at Lada.

close 100% Frame from video / AT FACTORY / Youtube

The SUV received features of the so-called X-design by ex-Lada artist Steve Mattin. The car is distinguished by a narrow LED strip above the radiator grill (in which the nameplate with the converted Lada “boat” is built), wide wheel arches and a small glass area. A special modification of the concept car is equipped with a roof rack and a bicycle rack at the rear.

close 100% Frame from video / AT FACTORY / Youtube

Recently, Lada design director Jean-Philippe Salard told on work on the next generation Niva SUV, which will be based on the Renault Group platform.