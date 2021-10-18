AvtoVAZ raised prices for all Lada models for the sixth time in a year :: Autonews

On Monday, October 18, AvtoVAZ for the sixth time in 2021 changed the price list for Lada cars. According to the portal “Price of a car”, depending on the model and modification, the cost of cars increased by 0.9% -2.7% or by 6,600 – 20,000 rubles.

The least of all, both in rubles and in percentage terms, the training modification Lada Granta has risen in price, the prices of which increased by 0.9% – to 585,900 rubles. In all other versions, Lada Granta added 9,000 rubles to the price. (by 1.1-1.6%) and now its cost varies from 559,900 to 795,900 rubles.

Prices for cars of the Lada Vesta family increased by 12,000 rubles. (by 0.9-1.4%) and now start at 795,900 rubles. The Lada Niva Legend SUV in a five-door modification has risen more strongly than others – prices for a car start at 747,900 rubles, which is 20,000 rubles. (2.7%) more than before.

According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB), from January to September 2021 AvtoVAZ sold 268.8 thousand new cars in Russia, which is 18% more compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, in September, sales of cars of the Volzhsky Automobile Plant fell by half (by 51%) – to 17.2 thousand cars. In total, 119.5 thousand new passenger cars were sold in Russia in the first month of autumn, which is 22.6% less than a year earlier.

