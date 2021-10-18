AvtoVAZ raised prices for cars for the sixth time in a year – Gazeta.Ru

AvtoVAZ massively increased the minimum retail prices for Lada cars for the sixth time in 2021, follows from the price lists on the official website of the brand. In mid-October, the price for the model range of the domestic manufacturer went up by 9-20 thousand rubles.

Now the cheapest Lada car, the Granta sedan, costs from 559,900 rubles. Earlier this October, it cost from 550,900 rubles. At the beginning of 2021, after the first January rise in price, the price of the Lada Granta model was 499,900 rubles.

In January of this year, cars of the Lada Vesta family cost from 703,900 rubles, and now – from 795,900 rubles. Cars of the XRay family were estimated at at least 774,900 rubles, and Largus – at 780,900 rubles.

SUVs Niva Travel and Niva Legend now cost at least 831,900 rubles. and 659 900 rubles. respectively. The classic five-door Niva went up stronger than the rest in October – the price changed by 20 thousand rubles.

In 2021, AvtoVAZ massively increased car prices in January, March, May, July and September.

Earlier it became known that against the background deficit cars the price of Lada Vesta SW Cross in one of the Moscow dealerships increased almost up to 1.8 million rubles.