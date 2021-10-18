https://ria.ru/20211018/avtovaz-1755012069.html

AvtoVAZ raised prices for Lada for the sixth time in a year

AvtoVAZ has raised prices for Lada cars by an average of 1.5% since October 18, according to the manufacturer's updated price lists.

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Since October 18, AvtoVAZ has raised prices for Lada cars by an average of 1.5%, according to the manufacturer’s updated price lists. This is the sixth price increase since the beginning of the year. The fact that AvtoVAZ dealers received information about an average price increase of 1.5% was previously reported to RIA Novosti by the Russian Automobile Dealers Association (ROAD). The last price increase was in September – by an average of 2.5%. According to the current price list, now the minimum cost of Lada Granta is 560 thousand rubles (+ 1.6%, or 9 thousand rubles), Vesta – 796 thousand rubles (+1 , 5%, or 12 thousand rubles), Largus – 781 thousand rubles (+ 1.6%, or 12 thousand rubles), Xray – 775 thousand rubles (+ 1.7%, or 13 thousand rubles), Niva Legend – 660 thousand rubles (+ 1.5%, or 10 thousand rubles), Niva Travel – 832 thousand rubles (+ 1.3%, or 11 thousand rubles). “AvtoVAZ” produces cars on a full production cycle and components for two brands – Lada and Renault. Production facilities are located in Togliatti and Izhevsk. The Lada brand consists of five model families: Vesta, Xray, Largus, Granta and Niva. The brand is the leader in the Russian automotive market with a share of more than 20% and is represented in more than 20 countries. According to the Association of European Businesses, sales of the company in September against the background of a shortage of electronic components fell by 51% – to 17.2 thousand vehicles.

