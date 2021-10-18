https://ria.ru/20211018/karta-1754963151.html
A major victory in import substitution: Mir cardholders will have a new opportunity
Banks will start connecting the Mir card to Google Pay from October 26 – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021
From October 26, banks will be able to connect Mir cards to Google Pay, Izvestia writes with a link to the bulletin of the national payment system. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. From October 26, banks will be able to connect Mir cards to Google Pay, Izvestia writes with reference to the bulletin of the national payment system. VTB clarified in an interview with the newspaper that in the fall credit organizations will only be able to start work on integrating the service on their side … The bank also announced its plans to provide this service to customers among the first. They predict that the innovation will increase the demand for Mir cards. As they told the publication in the MKB, work is now underway to debug the technology. It is planned that the holders of Mir cards will be able to connect Google Pay by the end of the year. The intention to integrate the functionality was also announced by PSB, Dom.rf, Home Credit and Post Bank. Renaissance Credit expects to introduce the innovation next year.
Banks will start connecting the Mir card to Google Pay from October 26