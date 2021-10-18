https://ria.ru/20211017/podrostok-1754957143.html

Bastrykin will be reported about a teenager who lay in the bowl of the Eternal Flame

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, will be informed about the verification of the video with a teenager lying in the bowl of the Eternal Flame in Novosibirsk, according to the agency’s website. the second sits nearby and smokes a vape. The third child (the youngest of them) runs around, collects coins and throws them into the bowl. Investigators organized a check. “The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia instructed the Acting Head of the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Novosibirsk Region, Anton Badulin, to report on the case of unlawful actions of adolescents at the Monument of Glory.” SK.

