Bastrykin will be reported on the progress of the case of alcohol poisoning of people in Yekaterinburg

Bastrykin will be reported on the progress of the case of alcohol poisoning of people in Yekaterinburg – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

Bastrykin will be reported on the progress of the case of alcohol poisoning of people in Yekaterinburg

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin instructed to report on the progress of the investigative actions after the death of people from alcohol poisoning in … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

2021-10-17

2021-10-17T23: 07

2021-10-17T23: 07

incidents

Sverdlovsk region

Alexander Bastrykin

investigative committee of russia (ck rf)

Russia

mass methanol poisoning in the Urals

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin instructed to report on the progress of the investigative actions after the death of people from alcohol poisoning in Yekaterinburg, according to the website of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. the course of the investigative actions, “the report says. It is added that the progress of the investigation has been put under control in the central office of the Investigative Committee. Earlier it was reported that the Sverdlovsk investigators opened a criminal case on the sale of goods that did not meet the safety of life after the death of 18 people in Yekaterinburg from the use of methyl alcohol during the period from 7 to 14 October. A case was initiated under part 3 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (sale of goods and products that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence), two suspects were arrested.

Sverdlovsk region

Russia

2021

