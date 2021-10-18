BeInCrypto partners with Binance’s GameFi hackathon

The cryptocurrency edition BeİnCrypto has become the official information partner of GameFi Hackathon, which is held by the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

Binance Awards Best GameFi Developers

Binance cryptocurrency exchange announced a large-scale hackathon for GameFi developers from Russia and Eastern Europe. The official media partner of the event was BeInCrypto, which has been covering events in the field of blockchain and cryptocurrency for more than three years.

“This year the GameFi industry is growing and evolving rapidly. Binance Smart Chain has become one of the premier Play-to-Earn (P2E) developer tools thanks to its cheap and fast transactions. We would like to attract even more talented developers from Russia and Eastern Europe who are ready to use all the advantages of BSC for their projects. We are ready to support the best and it is for this reason that we decided to hold a GameFi hackathon in Central and Eastern Europe, ”commented at Binance.

The hackathon will take place from October 18 to October 31, and the prize pool will be over $ 70,000.

Under the terms of the hackathon, Open Source projects in the field of GameFi, Collectibles, as well as projects developing infrastructure for GameFi and built on Binance Smart Chain can take part. Projects can be at zero or early stage of development.

These should be games with mechanics that allow users to make money by playing them. No genre restrictions. Projects can be at zero or early stage of development.

