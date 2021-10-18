Belarus recalled its ambassador from France :: Politics :: RBC

Igor Fisenko

(Photo: mfa.gov.by)



Belarus recalled its ambassador Igor Fisenko from France for consultations. This was announced by the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz, his words are quoted on the website of the ministry.

“Igor Fisenko was recalled to Minsk for consultations,” Glaz said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also confirmed that French Ambassador Nicolas De Lacoste had left the country. Glaz explained that the diplomat entered Belarus in November last year and handed copies of his credentials to the foreign minister. However, then, the spokesman continued, De Lacoste did not complete the inauguration procedure and the term of consent to his appointment expired. Glaz pointed out that Minsk’s demand for the diplomat’s departure was forced and assured the ministry of the ministry’s desire to restore the usual format of the diplomatic missions’ work.

De Lacoste left Minsk the day before. As Franak Vyachorka, an adviser to the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, explained, the diplomat did not hand over his credentials to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and reported violations of human rights in the country.