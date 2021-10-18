https://ria.ru/20211017/klinton-1754940246.html

Bill Clinton was discharged from the hospital

WASHINGTON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from the hospital. “President Clinton was discharged today from UC Irvine Medical Center. Temperature and white blood cell counts have returned to normal. And he will return home to New York to complete a course of antibiotics,” said the director of the institution. Alpesh Amin. Clinton has been in hospital since October 12. He was hospitalized with a diagnosis of sepsis, which is believed to be caused by a urinary tract infection. William Jefferson (Bill) Clinton was President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. Prior to that, he was elected governor of Arkansas, which is his small homeland.

