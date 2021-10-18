Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Breaks New Record With 100 Million Unique Addresses | Blockchain24

Binance, the world’s largest blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency platform, announced the creation of a $ 1 billion cryptocurrency mass adoption fund for the Binance Smart Chain.

Binance CZ CEO Changpeng Zhao said:

“With an additional $ 1 billion donation, BSC will be better equipped to disrupt traditional finance and accelerate global mass adoption of digital assets to become the world’s first 1 billion user blockchain ecosystem.”

The investment, development program, talent development and liquidity incentives will all come from $ 1 billion. A total of $ 500 million will be invested. To accelerate the widespread adoption of a decentralized financial infrastructure. For example, this fund will support blockchain-based financial services and decentralized computing. The $ 300 million Builder program, $ 100 million liquidity incentives, and talent development account for the remaining $ 500 million.

Regional development

$ 1 billion in funds will help global developer communities reach new audiences by offering academic scholarships. In addition, to promote research and development in new technologies. What’s more, 100 BSC-powered creative Dapps / Infra will receive funding and mentoring from leading venture capitalists. There will also be regional and worldwide hackathons, collaborative bug fixes and developer conferences.

The BSC community will drive regional BSC development by focusing on blockchain-rich areas. These include Russia, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the United States, and South America. In addition, the main BSC community will partner with leading fintech companies, cryptocurrency consultants, blockchain academics and other global influencers. To promote financial inclusion and sovereignty.

Moreover, the exchange announced that it has reached a new milestone of 100 million unique addresses. In addition, BSC boasts over one million daily active users of one of the largest crypto ecosystems, spanning over 900 decentralized applications.