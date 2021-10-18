Binance to close access to OTC trading for users in mainland China

From December 31, 2021, cryptocurrency exchange Binance will remove the Chinese yuan from the list of over-the-counter (OTC) markets and close access to OTC trading for users in mainland China.

“If the platform finds users from mainland China, Binance will restrict such accounts. Users will only be able to withdraw assets, cancel orders and buy or close positions, ”the press release said.

Against the background of the announcement, the quotes of the token exchange Binance Coin (BNB) fell by 7%.

BNB / USDT chart of exchange Binance. Data: TradingView.

Binance has previously stopped registering new users from China. It was joined by bitcoin exchanges Huobi, KuCoin, BitMart and Biki. The decisions were made against the backdrop of new Chinese crackdowns on the crypto industry.

According to Bloomberg, Huobi decided to leave China before Beijing once again tightened its digital asset regulation. The company also ruled out the possibility of further work in the country.

Recall, according to media reports, the PRC is studying the possibilities of prosecuting crypto trading and mining.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER