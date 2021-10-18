Bitcoin entered the volatility channel border zone

From the moment of the last publication until (26.08.21), nothing has fundamentally changed in the trend of long-term growth. The scenario of an upward movement from the zone of May lows is still relevant. For a month and a half since the previous publication, bitcoin has grown by about $ 10 thousand and is likely to continue its growth.

At the time of the publication of the charts, the market entered the zone of the upper border of the volatility channel of the long-term trend (thick turquoise lines on the D1 chart) and went down to a technical correction in the group of minor trends. Growth targets: – medium-term resistance at 62417; – annual maximum level of 64810 – a possible fork in the movement of quotes. However, the chances of stopping at this level are not very high, as the general optimism will grow with the price;

– technical resistance level 68058, calculated by volatility for the main trend. Here, the probability of a rollback is higher, since those who bought at the highs of the year will compensate for the drawdown and earn a little, and the memory of former losses will be an incentive to take profits and avoid risks;

– the technical level of long-term resistance 81400, in the zone of which the probability of another profit taking and another significant rollback increases.

Targets of the current correction:

– 57000 – intraday trend support – not shown on the chart. This is the most likely target;

– 55496 – support for the daily trend;

– 53974 – intraday trend support.

The main, long-term and medium-term trends remain upward. For short-term and minor trends, a technical downtrend that is unlikely to go beyond the intraday trend channel.

We keep long-term longs.

Speculative buy positions can be opened based on the signs of an upward reversal of the intraday trend.

When the market enters the support zone 55496, an additional analysis of the situation is required.

Resistance levels: 58431, 62417, 64810, 71361, 81400.

Support levels: 57000, 55496, 53974, 46093, 37148, 34972, 28702, 22413.

The analysis is based on indicators SWT method… All published materials and graphics reflect the personal opinion of the author and cannot be a call, direct or indirect, to make transactions on the market.