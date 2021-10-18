Bitfury Group confirms preparation of IPO plan :: RBC.Crypto

Blockchain company plans to explore options for IPO on the stock exchange as part of the development of the organization

Blockchain company and largest industrial miner outside of China, Bitfury Group, has confirmed that it is considering an IPO. Vadim Krutov, executive director of Bitfury Group, announced this to RBC-Crypto. He recalled that in 2018 Bitfury Group held the last round of fundraising, within which it received $ 80 million from investors with an estimate of $ 1 billion.

At the moment, the exact time and place of listing the company’s shares have not yet been determined, Krutov noted. Rumors that Bitfury Group plans to hold an IPO began to circulate at the end of 2018. Then Bloomberg citing its own sources, he reported that the company began to establish relations with investment banks in preparation for the IPO.

At the moment, the Bitfury Group includes:

Cipher Mining is a publicly traded mining company listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange;

LiquidStack is a company that produces two-phase immersion cooling systems for high-performance computing in classic and mining data centers;

Crystal Blockchain is an analytical platform for verifying and confirming the origin of digital assets;

Axelera AI is a company that works to create breakthrough AI solutions.

