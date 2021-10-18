BMW and the Bill Gates Foundation support ONE, a startup that develops promising batteries for electric vehicles

The need to find a more efficient composition of traction batteries is attracting many young companies to the market, some of them founded by industry veterans, which makes it possible to raise funds for development faster. Michigan-based startup ONE, created by an Apple-born company, is ready to offer inexpensive, high-capacity batteries without cobalt and nickel, the company has just managed to attract $ 25 million in investment.

Our Next Energy came out of the shadows just a year ago, but its founder, Mujeeb Ijaz, has over thirty years of experience in the battery industry. He started out at Ford Motor and then founded A123 Systems, which was acquired by Apple in 2014. Under the wing of his new company, ONE, Ijaz brought together many experts from A123 Systems.

The company sets itself the task of organizing the production of traction batteries based on iron phosphate, which would surpass the existing analogues in terms of charge storage density. The so-called LFP batteries attract electric vehicle manufacturers for their relatively cheap and stable physicochemical properties, but the low charge storage density has so far forced the use of such batteries mainly for models with a small power reserve. By the way, Tesla believes in the potential for improving the characteristics of LFP batteries, and the world’s largest manufacturer of traction batteries, the Chinese CATL, specializes in their production.

ONE batteries use a new type of filler, which reduces the mass and volume of each cell, and inside the battery they are assembled without dividing into intermediate modules. All this makes it possible to achieve a higher storage capacity per unit volume. For example, if the LFP batteries of the Chinese version of the Tesla Model 3 consist of cells in volume only 49%, then the batteries developed by ONE raise this figure to 76%. In this case, the storage density of the charge increases from 173 to 287 Wh / l.

The head of ONE claims that the company has already attracted its first client in the person of a certain manufacturer of light commercial trucks. Production will begin in November 2022. In the current round of financing, the company was able to raise $ 25 million, and the largest investor was the division of one of Bill Gates’ funds, specializing in finding technological solutions to combat global climate change. Other ONE investors include BMW’s venture capital arm, electronics maker Flex, and Volta Energy Technologies. The founder of ONE is convinced that the use of batteries based on nickel and cobalt is not the only way to develop electric transport. Batteries based on iron phosphate can become a cheaper and more affordable alternative, it is just that you need to choose the best approach to their manufacture.