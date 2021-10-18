BossLogic showed what a mix of Thor and Loki from an alternate universe might look like

We’d love to see such an anomaly in Loki!

Shot from the movie “Thor: Ragnarok”

BossLogic took inspiration from Disney +’s Loki and created new fan art featuring an unusual alternate reality character. The artist combined images of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).



In “Loki”, a variety of Loki anomalies were lit up – from the female version of Sylvia (Sophie Di Martino) and Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) to President Loki and Reptile Loki. Moreover, there was an alternative Thor, namely the Frog Thor, aka Trog.

And so BossLogic fantasized about the fact that in some dimension there is a character who personifies both Loki and his brother Thor. The author called his hero the King of Toki, and he looks very cool:

On Toki, you can see the main attributes of the images of Loki and Thor. So, the hero has both Loki’s scepter and Thor’s Stormbreaker. However, it should be noted that outwardly Toki is somewhat reminiscent of the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Most likely it’s the mask.

By the way, the Internet continues to discuss who is the real head of TVA in the Loki series. There is a theory that the main villain is just one of Loki’s anomalies. However, the fifth episode hinted at a different character, namely the time traveler Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majers).

The 6th and final episode of Michael Waldron’s Loki will premiere tomorrow, July 14th.

Also interesting: 24 great movie art: Johnny Depp as the Joker, Marvel zombies, Mark Hamill in The Witcher and more





