Brazilians started selling cargo from sunken Nazi ships – Gazeta.ru

Since 2018, Brazilian fishermen have periodically found old bales of rubber and non-ferrous metals on the north-east coast of their country. The cargo bore an inscription in Japanese. It is reported by Journal da Chapada.

Archaeological researchers became interested in the finds, especially after consignments of cobalt were washed ashore. In August 2021, boxes of zinc were taken to the beach. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences at the Federal University of Ceará say local fishermen have found the cargo of two sunken Nazi ships.

Archaeologists have found that in January 1944, the American destroyer Somers sank the German blockade-breaker Weserland off the Brazilian coast. Two days later, the same fate awaited the transport ship “Rio Grande”. They were transporting from Japan to fascist Germany a cargo, strategically important for the military industry – rubber and non-ferrous metals.

Scientists believe that the boxes “surfaced” for a reason. Due to the sharp rise in prices for non-ferrous metals this year, hunters for them could open the hulls of sunken ships. They were unable to pick up the entire cargo due to poor technical preparation and some of the bales were washed ashore by the current.

Scientists suspect that most of the bales are sold on the black market.