Bright outfits of stars at the London Film Festival: Dakota Johnson in Gucci, and Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Photo: gettyimages.com
The 65th London Film Festival has died down in the capital of Great Britain. In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film screening took place online, and a year later it returned to its usual format – with a red carpet and star guests. Read about the most striking celebrity outfits in our selection.
Amal Clooney at 16ARLINGTON
George and Amal Clooney Photo: gettyimages.com
Kristen Stewart in Chanel
Kristen Stewart Photo: gettyimages.com
Kirsten Dunst at ERDEM
Kirsten Dunst Photo: gettyimages.com
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand Photo: gettyimages.com
Dakota Johnson in Gucci
Dakota Johnson Photo: gettyimages.com
Olivia Colman in Emilia Wickstead
Olivia Colman Photo: gettyimages.com
Noomi Rapace at Valentino
Noomi Rapace Photo: gettyimages.com
Results of the London Film Festival
The London Film Festival, which ran from 6 to 17 October, featured 159 feature films and 21 premieres. Panah Panahi’s debut film “On the Road” (son of convicted Iranian director Jafar Panahi) was named “Best Film” of the screening. The plot of the tape is tied to the history of an Iranian family driving through the desert in a cramped passenger car.
