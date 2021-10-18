Bright outfits of stars at the London Film Festival: Dakota Johnson in Gucci, and Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Vitaly PYANTKOVSKY 18 October 12:08

The 65th London Film Festival has died down in the capital of Great Britain. In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film screening took place online, and a year later it returned to its usual format – with a red carpet and star guests. Read about the most striking celebrity outfits in our selection.

Amal Clooney at 16ARLINGTON





Kristen Stewart in Chanel





Kirsten Dunst at ERDEM





Frances McDormand





Dakota Johnson in Gucci





Olivia Colman in Emilia Wickstead





Noomi Rapace at Valentino





Results of the London Film Festival

The London Film Festival, which ran from 6 to 17 October, featured 159 feature films and 21 premieres. Panah Panahi’s debut film “On the Road” (son of convicted Iranian director Jafar Panahi) was named “Best Film” of the screening. The plot of the tape is tied to the history of an Iranian family driving through the desert in a cramped passenger car.