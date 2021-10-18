Can a “dead child” become a “healthy guy”?

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will soon be thirty years old. Created on the ruins of the former USSR, it set itself ambitious tasks, of which only a small part was completed, which can be blamed on the “childhood” (on a historical scale) age of this organization. But also the fact that the creation of the CIS, into which not all post-Soviet countries entered (and others, having entered, fled from it) did not make any sense at all.

Rather, it would have been more reasonable to found it much later than it actually happened, that is, at the end of 1991. Over time, the post-Soviet countries would have had time to “get enough” of their independence, discover its bottlenecks and unite in a bloc, guided by the need to solve common and most pressing problems together.

Let’s try to figure out what the CIS is today and what it can become in the future – absolute zero or, nevertheless, a platform that is authoritative and competitive in the external and internal arena.

Let us remind you that currently 9 states are considered members of the Commonwealth – Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ukraine is a founding country, but after long twists and turns, it left the bloc in 2018. The then President Petro Poroshenko explained this step by the European orientation of the country. Nevertheless, until now, the executive bodies of the Commonwealth continue to send Kiev working documents and invitations to meetings, at which its state flag is present and a place at the table for the delegation is reserved.

But they lagged behind Georgia quickly. The country announced its withdrawal from the CIS in August 2008 (as a result of the armed conflict in South Ossetia), and in October the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth countries decided to terminate Georgia’s membership: all formal procedures were completed within a year.

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia did not even think about participating in the CIS. And with Turkmenistan, which in principle has proclaimed a course of neutrality, the situation is special. In 1991, this country ratified the Agreement on the Establishment of the CIS and on this basis is considered one of its founders, but Ashgabat refused to ratify the CIS Charter. As a result, in 2005 it was decided that Turkmenistan would participate in the activities of the Commonwealth in the status of an “associated observer member”.

As it was initially proclaimed, the CIS is based on a platform of sovereign equality of all its participants, and it is not a state, does not have supranational powers and a single currency. Officially, the purpose of the bloc is cooperation in the spheres of politics, economics, ecology; humanitarian, cultural and other fields; development of member states within the framework of a common economic space, interstate cooperation and integration; ensuring human rights and freedoms. This last good goal, however, like many others, has not been achieved by any of the Commonwealth countries.

The same can be said about “the peaceful settlement of disputes and conflicts between the member states of the organization”, otherwise the confrontations in Transnistria, in the South Caucasus (there is a whole series of them here) would not have gone so far; disagreements with Ukraine; periodically flaring up clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The CIS has done practically nothing for the settlement in Karabakh, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, etc. The role of “arbiter”, as a rule, has been and continues to be assumed by Russia, which in some cases is also a participant in conflicts in the CIS space.

The Commonwealth has said a lot and continues to insist on the need to coordinate the foreign policy activities of the participating countries, but it has not coped with this task either. Perhaps, some positive shifts can be attributed only to the formation of a common economic space (by the way, a free trade zone has been created in the CIS area), customs and migration policies; development of transport and communication systems; fight against organized crime.

At the same time, three decades of the existence of the CIS dispelled the myth of the “restoration of the USSR”, although they did not eradicate the fear of the participating countries of the “imperial ambitions” of Russia.

But the world is changing so rapidly, especially in the context of the aggravation of global and regional threats, financial and economic crises, and a pandemic, that the existence of a stabilizing and unifying structure has become an urgent need. And, perhaps, the CIS has a chance to become the foundation for the development of a structure of this type in Eurasia. So far, it looks more like a platform for dialogue without resources for active action. Although geographic, historical and partly mental connecting factors speak in favor of its potential activity.

That is, the CIS is not an empty space, but a base for cooperation both within the association and with other integration platforms, such as, for example, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the CSTO. In general, it has become difficult to survive alone in the modern world for many reasons – first of all, security threats, financial, economic, humanitarian risks and the unpredictability of the development of events in all the mentioned areas.

What should be done in order for the CIS to turn from a “dead child” into at least a promising “young man”? First of all, to give up the enthusiasm for declarative statements, promptly but thoughtfully, to approve and implement those agreements and projects that meet the national interests of all participating countries. And, of course, there should not be any imperative in this matter – from anyone’s side.

In addition, it is necessary to coordinate work with other regional organizations, in which the Commonwealth states also participate, so as not to duplicate their activities. The ideal option would be to significantly reduce the difference in the political, economic and defense development of the CIS countries.

As for the summit of the heads of state of the Commonwealth that ended at the end of last week, one must think that today it is most concerned with security problems in the context of the situation in Afghanistan, which borders, through the Central Asian republics, with the entire area of ​​the CIS.

For its 30th anniversary, the participating countries circulated a statement in which, in particular, it is said that the members of the Commonwealth have a legal basis that allows them to establish beneficial interaction – “economic ties” and “full-fledged trade” are highlighted. As well as the development of a “green” economy, digitalization, innovative technologies, logistics.

In the field of security, the heads of the CIS states noted such threats as international terrorism, extremism, transborder organized crime, illegal drug production and trafficking. The statement also expressed concern over the global coronavirus pandemic.

During the summit, as well as on the eve of it, during the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the heads of the intelligence services of the CIS countries, the greatest attention was paid precisely to security issues. Here’s what he said, in particular: with the Taliban (Taliban movement recognized as terrorist in Russia and prohibited) should interact, but not rush into official recognition. Further: “… the situation in Afghanistan carries risks for Central Asia and for the entire CIS space, even though some countries are, as it were, aloof from this region.” So this reality requires stepping up joint efforts – primarily “in the counter-terrorism and anti-drug directions.”

“According to our data,” Putin said, “there are only ISIS (ISIS, “Islamic State”, recognized in Russia as a terrorist organization and prohibited) in the north of Afghanistan has about two thousand people. Their leaders are hatching plans to spread influence over the Central Asian states and Russian regions. They stake on inciting ethno-confessional conflicts and religious hatred. ” In general, “terrorists are striving to penetrate the territory of the Commonwealth, including under the guise of refugees.”

To the question “what to do?” there is only one answer – to integrate intensively in order to achieve a common goal, and not to arrange small and larger quarrels between the member states of the bloc, to abandon local ambitions, whether in Moscow or, for example, in Yerevan.

At a meeting with the heads of the security services of the Commonwealth states, Putin did not rule out that the integration processes in the CIS could be hindered from the outside. Well, it is quite possible, and even natural. And it’s not only about security through integration, but also, through the latter, about economic development.

In a word, over the past 30 years it was possible to work better, and not to repeat, without any particular reason that the world had to reckon with the “historical mission” and “authority” of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

