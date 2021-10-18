Chairman of the State Duma is vigilant – MK

Great news on Sunday: the chairman of the State Duma Volodin proposed to introduce a procedure for withdrawing the Nobel Peace Prize. He substantiated this in detail.

VOLODIN. Over the years, the Nobel Peace Prize was received by ex-President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev, politician from Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, former President of the United States Barack Obama, Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali. All of them made a number of large-scale mistakes, up to the outbreak of wars. Obviously, such decisions discredited the Nobel Peace Prize. The credibility of it, perhaps, will be able to return the introduction of the procedure for withdrawing the prize in case of revealed facts of crimes, violations against human rights and freedoms. It is unacceptable when people involved in terrible crimes are still its laureates. And those who truly deserve this award do not.

Everything seems to be fair to one degree or another. This award is frankly political (as its name implies), and politics is far from always clean, but often frankly dirty. Many were shocked that the terrorist Arafat received the Peace Prize; a strange impression was made by the award of the Peace Prize to US President Obama, who received it simply for becoming America’s first black president. So there are many questions to this award and its laureates, many reproaches.

But it is extremely interesting why Volodin realized himself only now? Moreover, on Sunday, the day when our chairman of parliament has the legal right to rest.

Even more interesting is the purely theoretical question: would Volodin vilify the Nobel Peace Prize if, for example, Russian President Vladimir Putin had received it the other day, who was included in the list of 286 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021.

* * *

But thanks to this frank speech of Volodin, we can say for sure in what year, in what historical time we live. As the poet Pasternak wrote:

What, dear, we have

Millennium in the yard?

It’s 1958 in our yard.

On October 23, 1958, Pasternak won the Nobel Prize in Literature. On the same day, the Presidium of the Central Committee of the CPSU adopted a resolution: “On the slanderous novel of B. Pasternak.” (The Presidium of the Central Committee of the CPSU at that time was about the same as the Administration of the President of Russia now.)

Boris Pasternak is a black sheep, a literary weed, bait on the rusty hook of anti-Soviet propaganda. Photo: en.wikipedia.org









After that, frenzied persecution began. Pasternak was insulted on the pages of newspapers, at meetings of workers; The Writers ‘Union of the USSR expelled the Nobel laureate from the Writers’ Union; in the “Literary Gazette” it was written that Pasternak “Agreed to play the role of bait on the rusty hook of anti-Soviet propaganda.” Pravda newspaper published an article “The hype of reactionary propaganda around the literary weed”… At the Plenum of the Central Committee of the Komsomol, the first secretary of the Central Committee Semichastny (later became chairman of the KGB of the USSR) said: “And in a good flock a black sheep is raised. We have such a black sheep in our socialist society in the person of Pasternak, who came out with his so-called slanderous work. “ Writer Sergei Smirnov suggested that writers should appeal to the government with a request to deprive Pasternak of Soviet citizenship. He was supported by Sergei Mikhalkov and Vera Inber, who demanded to deprive Pasternak of his citizenship and expel him from the country.

This persecution led to the emergence of the famous saying: “I have not read, but I condemn!” As a result, the rusty hook, literary weed and black sheep Pasternak sent a telegram to the Swedish Academy with the refusal of the award.

Seven years later, Sholokhov received the Nobel Prize in Literature. And not a single dog – not the Central Committee of the CPSU, not Pravda, not the Writers’ Union – denigrated the Nobel Prize with a single word.

For the beauty of the experiment, the Nobel Committee could have awarded the next peace prize to Volodin himself, and we would be amazed to see how the reaction of our politicians would instantly make a complete turn around.