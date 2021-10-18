Childcare benefits to rise in 2022 | News | News

The maximum amount of childcare allowance in 2022 will grow to 31.2 thousand rubles. Currently, this figure is 29.6 thousand rubles. The corresponding point is indicated in the document of the Accounts Chamber “On the budget of the Social Insurance Fund of the Russian Federation for 2022 and for the planning period 2023-2024”, published on Monday, October 18.

Also next year the minimum amount of this benefit will grow – from 7,083 to 7,493 rubles.

The cost of paying monthly benefits for caring for a child up to one and a half years will amount to 169.5 billion rubles, the publication notes.

From February 1, 2022, the lump sum for the birth of a child will be indexed by 5.8%, its size will be 19,981 rubles. At present, the allowance is equal to 18,886 rubles. Expenses for the payment of one-time childbirth benefits will reach 19.8 billion rubles.

In addition, the cost of paying maternity benefits in 2022 will amount to 132.8 billion rubles. In the current year, the minimum amount of the childbirth allowance is 58,878 rubles, the maximum – 340,795 rubles. For childbirth with complications, the minimum amount will be 65,607 rubles, the maximum – 379,743 rubles. In case of multiple pregnancies, the minimum and maximum payments will be 81,589 rubles and 472,245 rubles, respectively.

In the same conclusion, the Russian Pension Fund predicted the birth of 1.37 million children next year. The number of births in 2020 was over 1.4 million.

On September 2, it became known that in 2022 the size of maternity capital will be increased. So, for the first child, 503,237 rubles will be paid, for the second – 665,009 rubles, if the payment for the first has not been received. At the same time, if a certificate for the first child is received, the additional payment for the second will be 161,772 rubles.

As the Ministry of Labor told Izvestia on September 13, next year men can start receiving maternity capital. It is noted that the right to appropriate state support can be exercised only if a woman has terminated it on the grounds established by law.