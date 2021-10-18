Chris Hemsworth may play in the sequel to “Gladiator” – oKino.ua

Anastasia Lyakh. April 7, 2021

At first these were rumors, but then the information was confirmed: Ridley Scott really intends to remove the sequel to the Oscar-winning “Gladiator”. And now, perhaps, the leading role has been outlined.

Recall that in the final of the original, the main character Maximus, played by Russell Crowe, dies. And at the beginning of the picture, his wife and little son die (in fact, for which the hero subsequently takes revenge). However, the plot also features Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, who is in love with Maximus (and there is a hint of their romantic relationship in the past) and who has teenage son Lucius. So, presumably, in the sequel it may turn out that Lucius is Maximus’s son (which the hero did not know about), and it is the matured Lucius who can become the protagonist in the sequel.

So Chris Hemsworth expressed a desire to play the son of Maximus, and Russell Crowe noted that his fellow countryman (Hemsworth is also Australian) is a worthy replacement.

Gladiator 2 is scripted by Laurie MacDonald and Walter F. Parks. There are no even approximate production dates yet.