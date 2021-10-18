Chris Hemsworth showed a vacation photo, but everyone is looking at his abs

The star of the films “Thor” and “The Avengers” Chris Hemsworth showed new photos from his vacation, but the fans were staring only at the actor’s belly. And while he is trying to demonstrate beautiful views of Australia, where he went before filming the new film, the eyes of fans were riveted on the actor himself, because the relief of his press can be seen from space itself.

Actor Chris Hemsworth On January 20, he posted on his Instagram account a series of photos from a short vacation, where he went with his family before filming the new part of “Torah”. Most of all, fans liked the picture taken with the drone, because on it the actor’s press can be clearly seen even from a great height.

It’s great to be out on Lord Howe Island for a couple of days before filming Thor: Love and Thunder this week! – so the actor signed his post.

The actor left for Lord Howe Island (it belongs to Australia) with his wife and children. In the pictures, they pose together against the backdrop of picturesque landscapes.

In addition to taking pictures with family and friends, the actor also shared photos of the island’s nature.

In seven hours, Hemsworth’s post got almost three million likes. Subscribers liked the photos, but most of all they were impressed by the actor’s embossed press, which can be viewed in detail even from a great height.

This press can be seen from space! Both of them!

Looks like someone completely destroyed Centr workouts [фитнес-приложение Криса Хемсворта — прим. Medialeaks]… Legend.

Some subscribers were convinced that this is exactly what Thor looks like in real life – he has the body of Chris Hemsworth.

I love the fact that he became Thor in real life.

Some decided to share intimate in the comments.

I need this press !!!!!

Would you like to adopt me into this family?

However, there were also those netizens who gave Hemsworth great vacation advice.

Chris, use sunscreen!

Before Chris bragged about vacation pictures, he posted a picture with his mom and confused people. After all, the woman looks damn young and looks more like her son’s sister.

The actor often shares the details of his life and showed fans how he meditated on the bottom of the pool. The practice failed, because his thoughts were interrupted by an enemy – dangerous, but very cute.