“Cleanse Hungary”. Father of seven can beat Viktor Orban

Three years ago, almost no one knew Peter Marky-Zai, except for his large family (he has seven children), friends and residents of the town of Hodmezovasarchei in southern Hungary, whose mayor, 49-year-old Marky-Zai, has been since 2018. Then he unexpectedly won the city’s mayoral elections, defeating the candidate of the ruling Fidesz party, which had been in power there since 1990 (and in Hungary as a whole – since 2010). After that, Marki-Zai began to assert himself at the national level – and last Sunday he was elected as the candidate of the united opposition for the post of prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary elections in April. By most estimates, Marki-Zaya has the best chance of defeating incumbent head of government Viktor Orban, one of the Kremlin’s leading allies in Europe, in nearly 12 years.

“This is a battle for our freedom,” says Peter Marki-Zai about the upcoming election campaign. – The question is whether Hungary will remain a European country or sink. Will it turn to the east, finally turning into a corrupt dictatorship from which people are fleeing? We must cleanse Hungary. ”At the same time, he does not hide the fact that he voted for the Fidesz party in the 2010 elections, but later became disillusioned with Orban and his policies. There are an increasing number of such disaffected former Fidesz voters in Hungary, and opposition supporters say Marky-Zai has a good chance of winning the votes of these people. “Many supported him because he can attract vacillating centrist voters,” says a Budapest journalist. Victoria Sherdult…

Marki-Zai himself, however, expects more. After all, now the mayor of a town of 40,000 in southern Hungary has official support from six opposition parties, from the Socialists to Jobbik (Movement for a Better Hungary), a party that was considered ultra-right a few years ago, but has recently shifted noticeably towards the center. … Marki-Zai himself does not have his own party, although he heads the public movement “Hungary for everyone” (Hungarian abbreviation – MMM). His victory in the opposition primaries, where it was determined who exactly would become Orban’s rival, was the same surprise as three years ago – the election of Hodmezovasharhei as mayor. In the first round, Marki-Zai took only third place – after Clara Dobrev, representing the left-wing Democratic Coalition, and the mayor of Budapest, Görgey Karachon, who is popular in the capital, but not in the provinces, where the “Budapest liberals” are disliked. electoral successes of Viktor Orban).

Between the two rounds of the primaries, the opposition, to the Prime Minister’s delight, had time to quarrel. Clara Dobrev, although she won in the first round, seemed a disastrous choice to many. First, she is the wife of Ferenc Gyurcsany, a socialist prime minister in 2004-2009, who left office with a scandal that helped Viktor Orban come to power a year later. Secondly, Dobrev’s maternal grandfather, Antal Apro, was a high-ranking communist functionary in the 1950s and 1970s, her family belonged to the elite of the regime, in whose overthrow in the late 1980s the young anti-communist Orban was also involved. For both reasons, Dobrev, if she were a candidate for the united opposition, would be a convenient target for the current prime minister: he could accuse her of being associated with two bankrupt political elites of the past – the communist and the left-liberal.

The result was a regrouping of forces. The mayor of Caraczony, who is also believed to be connected with the “tarnished” ex-prime minister Gyurcsany, withdrew his candidacy in favor of Peter Marki-Zai – although not long ago he announced that only a tram would force him to quit the struggle for the prime minister’s post if it fell under him. As a result, in the second round of the primaries, Marki-Zai defeated Clara Dobrev, gaining about 57% of the vote. The loser immediately promised her support to the winner, who, in turn, said that “we can only win together.” Polls confirm this: according to the latest data, the united opposition can count on the support of 47% of voters, the Fidesz party is 2-3% behind. At the same time, individually, “Fidesz” easily defeats the opposition parties:

Karachonya’s departure into the shadows disrupted the election campaign of Orban’s party, which has already focused its efforts on discrediting the Budapest mayor – for example, it began collecting signatures for a petition warning citizens of the possibility of returning to the corrupt and chaotic times of socialist rule. Now the ruling party will have to urgently switch to a new rival.

In Hungary today, an independent candidate, small town mayor Peter Marki-Zai, won the primaries with ease to represent the united democratic coalition against Viktor Orban in elections next April. Peter is running on a centrist, anti-corruption platform. Congratulations, I’m very proud of you!

The reassurance of the united opposition is given by the recent successes of similar broad coalitions in at least two countries. In Israel, in June this year, eight highly disparate parties merged into a parliamentary bloc that succeeded in ousting longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And more recently, in October, five Czech opposition parties announced, following the election results, the creation of a ruling coalition, thereby “dismissing” billionaire Andrei Babis from the post of head of government.

Peter Marki-Zai is an unusual opposition candidate. On the one hand, he carefully maintains his image of a “provincial conservative,” a devout Catholic, and a good family man. On the other hand, he speaks of himself as a modern person, who knows the West (Marki-Zai lived and worked in Canada and the USA for 5 years), pro-European (advocates the early transition of Hungary to the euro), who supports the rights of minorities, infringed by some recent laws that he approved parliament, where Orban’s supporters have a constitutional majority. At the same time, many Hungarians were surprised by his strange “trolling” of the ruling party, which, according to Marki-Zai, “actually has the most homosexuals”, or his statements in support of corporal punishment of children.