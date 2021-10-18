https://ria.ru/20211017/razliv-1754956098.html
Coast Guard examines a vessel allegedly involved in an oil spill in the United States
The Coast Guard examines the ship, allegedly involved in the oil spill in the United States
Coast Guard examines a vessel allegedly involved in an oil spill in the United States
US Coast Guard officers boarded the freighter DANIT on Saturday, allegedly involved in the California oil spill in early October, … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021
WASHINGTON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. US Coast Guard personnel boarded freighter DANIT on Saturday, allegedly involved in the California oil spill in early October, the service said. due to bad weather and probably damaged the underwater pipeline anchored. It was this location that later became the source of the Orange County oil spill on Oct. 2. “On Saturday, Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board officers investigating maritime accidents boarded the container ship MSC DANIT at Long Beach Port,” the release said. The Coast Guard has designated the operator and owner of the vessel as parties to the investigation, giving them the right to hire a lawyer, participate in the interrogation and cross-examination of witnesses, and summon witnesses relevant to the investigation. known on October 2, local residents reported the smell of gasoline in the ocean. According to the coast guard, from the oil pipeline owned by the Texas company Amplify Energy, from 95 thousand to 500 thousand liters of crude oil got into the ocean. The reasons for the incident are still being investigated, experts believe that the most likely version is that the pipeline was damaged by the ship’s anchor, which probably happened several months before the leak began.
Coast Guard examines a vessel allegedly involved in an oil spill in the United States
“Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSC) investigating maritime accidents boarded the container ship MSC DANIT at Long Beach Port on Saturday,” the release said.
The Coast Guard has designated the operator and the owner of the vessel as parties to the investigation of the incident, which gives them the right to hire a lawyer, participate in the interrogation and cross-examination of witnesses, and call witnesses relevant to the investigation.
An oil spill in the ocean off the coast of California became known on October 2, and the smell of gasoline in the ocean was reported by local residents. According to the coast guard, from the oil pipeline owned by the Texas company Amplify Energy, from 95 thousand to 500 thousand liters of crude oil got into the ocean. The reasons for the incident are still being investigated, experts believe that the most likely version is that the pipeline was damaged by the ship’s anchor, which probably happened several months before the leak began.
