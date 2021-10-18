https://ria.ru/20211017/razliv-1754956098.html

Coast Guard examines a vessel allegedly involved in an oil spill in the United States

The Coast Guard examines the ship, allegedly involved in the oil spill in the United States – Russia news today

Coast Guard examines a vessel allegedly involved in an oil spill in the United States

US Coast Guard officers boarded the freighter DANIT on Saturday, allegedly involved in the California oil spill in early October, … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

2021-10-17T23: 16

2021-10-17T23: 16

2021-10-17T23: 16

in the world

oil

vessel

USA

California

Los Angeles

united states coast guard

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/04/1752936664_0:38:3000:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_cd9f8ce9eee9edee683fa14653cd983c.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. US Coast Guard personnel boarded freighter DANIT on Saturday, allegedly involved in the California oil spill in early October, the service said. due to bad weather and probably damaged the underwater pipeline anchored. It was this location that later became the source of the Orange County oil spill on Oct. 2. “On Saturday, Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board officers investigating maritime accidents boarded the container ship MSC DANIT at Long Beach Port,” the release said. The Coast Guard has designated the operator and owner of the vessel as parties to the investigation, giving them the right to hire a lawyer, participate in the interrogation and cross-examination of witnesses, and summon witnesses relevant to the investigation. known on October 2, local residents reported the smell of gasoline in the ocean. According to the coast guard, from the oil pipeline owned by the Texas company Amplify Energy, from 95 thousand to 500 thousand liters of crude oil got into the ocean. The reasons for the incident are still being investigated, experts believe that the most likely version is that the pipeline was damaged by the ship’s anchor, which probably happened several months before the leak began.

https://ria.ru/20211005/kaliforniya-1753112215.html

https://ria.ru/20211006/proryv-1753265050.html

USA

California

Los Angeles

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/04/1752936664_325-0:2676:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_d4d3d7d72219555119b650d2598bd7e1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, oil, ship, usa, california, los angeles, us coast guard