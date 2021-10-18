Colin Powell died

Colin Powell spent almost half a century in various positions in the Pentagon, White House and State Department and participated in the preparation of the largest US military actions after the Cold War – Operation Desert Storm and the invasion of Iraq.

Colin Powell

(Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images)



Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died at the age of 84 from complications of the coronavirus, Reuters reports.

Powell headed the State Department during the first term of George Walker W. Bush’s presidency, from 2001 to 2005. Prior to that, he held various positions in the White House and the Pentagon. At the age of 21, Powell entered the army, in 1962 he was sent to serve in Vietnam for the first time. After the Vietnam War, Powell continued his career in staff positions at the Pentagon. In 1983 he became Assistant Secretary of Defense, in 1986 he was Deputy Director of the National Security Council. In November 1987, President Ronald Reagan appointed him to the post of National Security Advisor.

Under George W. Bush, Powell served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (analogous to the Russian post of Chief of the General Staff). In this position, he took part in the first Gulf War (1991, Operation Desert Storm). In 2001, Powell, after a break in his career, returned to big politics and headed the State Department. As Secretary of State, Powell helped prepare the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

