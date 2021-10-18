Complete severing of energy ties with Russia for the Baltics turned out to be impossible

Baltic countries in April for the first time have made test disconnection of electricity supplies from Russia. The effect for end consumers in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia turned out to be disappointing – tariff prices within the region jumped, while in Russia, against the background of a decrease in export supplies, on the contrary, the resource cost in a number of regions decreased.

With the onset of the energy crisis in Europe, dependence on direct electricity supplies from Russia and Belarus has increased dramatically. Inter RAO has already started an increase in the transit of electricity to Latvia and Estonia, in the short term – by 38%.

“Live” electricity is better than expensive gas

A complete suspension of transit within the framework of BRELL (Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) may multiply the tariff rates for residents of the Baltic countries. The current sharp increase in the supply of Russian electricity to Latvia and Estonia is caused by the desire of local authorities to compensate for the deficit in purchases from neighboring European countries, including Poland and Sweden, the experts interviewed by Gazeta.Ru agreed.

According to Alexander Frolov, Deputy Director General of the Institute of National Energy, even an increase in the supply of Russian energy resources in the context of the fuel crisis on the European market will not be able to lead to a reduction in the cost of electricity tariffs for residents of the Baltics. The fact is that all countries in the region, including Latvia and Estonia, have made the market exchange mechanism the basis of the resource pricing system.

“At present, Inter RAO supplies electricity to Latvia and Estonia at comparable quotes energy exchanges Nord Pool prices. Therefore, even a sharp increase in the supply of Russian electricity in October will not lead to a significant decrease in the tariff cost of electricity for local residents. Moreover, in the current fuel conditions throughout Europe, it will be practically impossible to achieve this goal, ”Frolov emphasized.

Alexander Pasechnik, head of the analytical department of the National Energy Security Fund, agreed with him. The expert noted that the sharp increase in Russian energy supplies from Russia was caused by economic, not political considerations. At the same time, the purchase of “live” electricity from Russia will be a more profitable solution for the Baltic states than the urgent purchase of expensive European gas.

“Latvia and Estonia now do not need to deal with the supply of extremely expensive gas, whose exchange value has recently been breaking records. At the same time, the unfounded statements of the Balts about the complete rejection of Russian fuel do not fit with the increase in LNG intake at the local terminals of Novatek gas carriers. Against the background of frost, the calls to leave the BRELL energy ring also died down. That is, economic and energy survival for them is now obviously more important than political engagement, ”the expert explained.

Price shock

At the same time, Sergei Kondratyev, a senior expert of the Institute of Energy and Finance, in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru, noted that given the high wholesale cost of electricity in the Baltic countries at the level of € 120-150 per kWh. many energy supply companies in Latvia and Lithuania have already announced an increase in consumer tariffs by 40-50%, which may threaten a massive increase in debts among local households.

“Latvian and Lithuanian companies are incurring significant financial losses. They are physically unable to supply energy resources at the prices that were fixed in their contractual agreements with end users. As a result, local enterprises began to revise tariffs even before the start of the heating season. While in Russia the wholesale price for electricity is on average 2-2.5 rubles / kWh, or € 30 per MWh, at key Baltic sites the cost is now 4-5 times higher, ”Kondratyev said.

Under these conditions, Latvia and Estonia are forced to purchase less expensive Russian electricity from Inter RAO to dampen internal costs and avoid an increase in the price shock for end consumers. If in the Scandinavian countries, especially in Sweden, the low energy production at hydropower plants continues, while the exchange prices for traditional energy sources, such as oil and gas, remain high, this could lead to an increase in the Baltic wholesale cost to the level of € 150-200 per MWh.

“For Eastern Europe, such a high cost of electricity will be a serious shock. Gas and energy supply companies in the Baltic states will be in a special risk zone. The local population will massively increase the level of debt, in countries there will be an increase in rolling blackouts for non-payment of debts. Most likely, local governments will have to go to the payment of energy subsidies. Otherwise, it will be possible to expect people to take to the streets and the growth of protest moods, ”the expert explained.

Currently, the price for end-users of electricity in the Baltic States is about 12 rubles per kWh. The market tariff value also includes payments to local power grids and sales companies. In Latvia, before the revision of the cost on the eve of the heating season, households’ monetary collection reached 18-20 rubles per kWh. For comparison, in the European part of Russia the cost of electricity is 4-5 rubles per kWh. If tariffs are indexed in the EU, then the difference between the Russian Federation and the Baltic countries may increase by 7-8 times, the expert concluded.

Ring trap

Analysts agreed that the only real way out of the crisis for Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania would be to continue building up direct electricity supplies from Russia. On the eve of the heating season and abnormal winter cold, additional consignments of resources will allow the Baltic states to compensate for the losses from the more expensive Swedish and Polish transit.

“Russia can afford to dramatically increase supplies to the Baltic region. The fact is that the Russian Federation is an extremely energy surplus country. Our generating capacity significantly exceeds the annual demand from consumers. Russia produces about 1 TWh, while exports account for only 20 billion kWh, of which only 25-30% will go to the Baltic states. That is, the country has a huge potential for increasing supplies abroad, ”stressed Frolov from the Institute of National Energy.

In addition, the reactivation of the Ignalina nuclear power plant would bring tangible benefits to the entire Baltic region. During the entire operation period, the Lithuanian NPP has generated about 307.9 billion kWh of electricity in a two-unit mode. That is, on an annual basis, the station supplied about 12 billion kWh to the region, which is comparable to the total electricity consumption in Lithuania last year (13.1 billion kWh).

“The cost of electricity generation at nuclear power plants is on average € 60-80 per MWh. Obviously, with a wholesale cost of electricity of € 120-130 per MWh, this will be super profitable. However, usually the price of electricity at wholesale sites ranges from € 30 to € 50. In this case, the nuclear power plant will need a guarantee of financial support from the state, which, given the dependence of the countries of Eastern Europe on EU subsidies, will become an additional stranglehold for the already small budgets of the Baltic republics, ”concluded Sergei Kondratyev from the Institute of Energy and Finance.