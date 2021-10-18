Compulsory vaccination for individual citizens has been introduced in the Kaluga region :: Society :: RBC

Those with medical contraindications are not required to be vaccinated. The regional authorities ordered employers to identify personnel who are subject to mandatory vaccination and to assist medical organizations in vaccinating employees.

It is prescribed to be vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine until November 15, the second – until December 15. Those who, for one reason or another, do not go through the procedure, were obliged to be suspended from work or transferred to a remote mode of work.

According to the operational headquarters, over the past day in the Kaluga region, 159 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected, four people died during the same period. In total, 50,760 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the region, 789 people died.

In total, 34,325 new cases of the disease were detected in Russia as of October 18, a record since the beginning of the pandemic. During the day, 998 people died in the country. The maximum rate (1002 deaths) was recorded on October 16. Many Russian regions have already announced the introduction of compulsory vaccination.