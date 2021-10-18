Consensus forecast “Vedomosti”: the Central Bank will raise the key rate to 7.25%

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia will be held on October 22, where the issue of the key rate will be considered. Vedomosti has formed a consensus forecast for its growth based on the estimates of leading analysts.
None of the experts interviewed expects the key rate to be preserved or even lower at the upcoming meeting. The overwhelming majority – 13 respondents out of 20 surveyed analysts – predict its increase immediately by 0.5 percentage points – from 6.75 to 7.25% per annum. The rest expect 0.25 pp growth.
At its last meeting on September 10, the Bank of Russia raised its key rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.75% per annum. This was the fifth consecutive increase, at the same time the indicator became the highest since October 2019, when the rate was lowered from 7 to 6.5% per annum. From July 24, 2020 to March 19, 2021, it was at a historically low level of 4.25% per annum. The rate of 7.25% per annum was last set in September 2019.
Why the rate will rise
The assumption of a 0.5 percentage point increase in the rate is supported by a high level of cumulative annual inflation in September, said Dmitry Tarasov, head of the Center for Macroeconomic and Regional Analysis and Forecasting of the Russian Agricultural Bank. In his opinion, the Central Bank will be less aggressive only if it expects a new wave of coronavirus restrictions that could slow down the economy.
The autumn surge in food prices creates an ambiguous situation before the meeting, agreed Dmitry Kulikov, director of the group of sovereign ratings and macroeconomic analysis of ACRA. Although the surge in inflation in September turned out to be higher than expected, it was most likely a temporary phenomenon and further growth in prices will decline, Kulikov added. Given the time-limited acceleration, there are no significant grounds for an aggressive rate hike, the expert believes. On the other hand, even a temporary surge accelerates inflation expectations, so the regulator can immediately raise the rate with a significant step in order to immediately extinguish them, the analyst concluded.
In addition to the rise in food prices, continued high inflationary pressures are signaled by the continuation of the price rally in world markets, added Mikhail Vasilyev, chief analyst at Sovcombank. In addition, concerns are raised by supply chain disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, increased container shipping costs, a global chip shortage, energy crises in China and Europe, and the inflation of the global money supply by central banks of developed countries.
How the decision of the Bank of Russia will affect the rates on loans and deposits
Now the main goal of the Central Bank is not so much to “stifle” the demand for loans in the corporate sector, but to stimulate the transition to a more savings model, believes Igor Safonov, an expert at the Center for Development Institute of the Higher School of Economics. The attractiveness of deposits will increase, he is sure.
Following the key one, rates in the consumer market will grow by a comparable amount – on deposits, retail and mortgage loans, Vasiliev agreed. Now there is a window for borrowers to refinance debts or take new ones at a still relatively low cost, Vasiliev suggested.
The outflow of funds from ruble deposits with maturity up to one year has already slowed down, said Natalia Orlova, head of the center for macroeconomic analysis of Alfa-Bank. But the banking market has just started adjusting to higher interest rates, the expert added. According to the forecast of Oleg Shibanov, director of the Skolkovo-NES financial center, neither the ruble exchange rate nor inflation will quickly react to the actions of the Central Bank, since the market expects the rate to rise. Usually, the full reaction to changes in the key rate takes 3-6 quarters, therefore, the economic slowdown is unlikely to occur due to the rate hike.
For the Russian currency, the key rate factor is not dominant now – the situation on the energy market is of much greater importance, believes Pyotr Sadovy, head of the strategic analysis department of the corporate strategy department of Renaissance Credit Bank. But the ruble will react slightly and rather negatively to the minimum increase in the key rate, the analyst said.
Further change in the rate and policy of the Central Bank
The Bank of Russia has approached the current moment in a state of “fine tuning” of monetary policy, which corresponds to the expectations of a slowdown in inflation, says Evgeny Koshelev, Director of the Office for Market Research and Strategy of Rosbank. After the October meeting, the rate hike cycle may continue, but if the rate is raised by 0.5 percentage points, the regulator will pause to assess the effectiveness of the implemented hikes.
If the rate is increased by 0.25 percentage points, then the cycle will not end and there will be one or two increases in “standard steps” – this is the opinion of Andrey Dyuryagin, asset manager of MKB Investments. He stressed that the future meeting will be a reference one and forecasts will be updated there.
The cycle of monetary tightening may end after the October meeting, but given global pro-inflationary pressures, there is likely to be another moderate key rate hike in December, commented Pyotr Sidorov, senior economist for Europe and Russia at Deutsche Bank AG.
Home Credit Bank analyst Stanislav Duzhinsky also believes another rate hike is likely before the end of this year. “We believe that the regulator will prefer not to shock the market with a more significant increase, leaving room for the final maneuver in December,” said HSE expert Safonov.
According to him, the Central Bank may increase the key rate to 7.5% by the end of the year. Following the results of the previous meeting, the regulator emphasized that it has no “psychological” limits for increasing the key rate, therefore, in case of further deterioration of the situation with inflation, the key rate may exceed 8%, Safonov noted.
The key rate should go into the zone of at least a neutral level, that is, exceed the current inflation, cleared of seasonal factors, by 1-1.5 pp, Tarasov added. With an inflation of 7.2%, which the Ministry of Economic Development expects by the end of the year, the key level may well reach 8% per annum and even break this bar, he agreed.
Next year, as inflation slows down, the Central Bank will begin a cycle of lowering the key rate to bring it back to the neutral range of 5–6%, which will be a positive scenario for the Russian debt market and the ruble. Foreign investors are likely to start buying ruble-denominated debt instruments confidently on expectations of monetary policy easing, Vasiliev summed up.
Vedomosti’s consensus forecast includes assessments of 20 organizations: Rosselkhozbank, Rosbank, Unicredit Bank, Sovcombank, MTS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Absolut Bank, Loko-Invest, Alfa Bank, Home Credit Bank ”,“ MKB Investments ”, PSB, JPMorgan, Bank“ Renaissance Credit ”, Bank“ UBRD ”, Bank“ Saint Petersburg ”, rating agencies of NKR and ACRA, universities – NRU HSE, financial center“ Skolkovo-NES ”.