Consensus forecast “Vedomosti”: the Central Bank will raise the key rate to 7.25%

The outflow of funds from ruble deposits with maturity up to one year has already slowed down, said Natalia Orlova, head of the center for macroeconomic analysis of Alfa-Bank. But the banking market has just started adjusting to higher interest rates, the expert added. According to the forecast of Oleg Shibanov, director of the Skolkovo-NES financial center, neither the ruble exchange rate nor inflation will quickly react to the actions of the Central Bank, since the market expects the rate to rise. Usually, the full reaction to changes in the key rate takes 3-6 quarters, therefore, the economic slowdown is unlikely to occur due to the rate hike.