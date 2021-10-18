Control over observance of the mask regime will be strengthened in Moscow transport

https://ria.ru/20211018/narusheniya-1755043410.html

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Inspectors in the Moscow metro and ground transport file a violation both for the absence of a mask in general and for a mask that has been deflated from the respiratory system, Vladislav Sultanov, head of the Transportation Organizer, told RIA Novosti. “The mask protects when worn correctly – it completely covers the nose and mouth Today, in the metro, almost all passengers come in masks. But we can observe that passing the control line at the turnstiles, in metro cars, some put the mask on their chin or take it off. closes the respiratory organs, “Sultanov said, answering the question of whether they will be fined for a deflated mask in transport. Earlier, the Organizer of Transportation reported an intensification of inspections of observance of the mask regime in the metro and ground transport in Moscow.” Against the background of an increase in the incidence of COVID- 19 a decision was made to strengthen inspections for compliance with antiquated measures in Moscow transport, including on metro trains by 50%, “Sultanov said. He noted that mobile control groups in metro trains have been increased by 50%. The penalty for not wearing a mask is 5,000 rubles.

