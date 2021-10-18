https://ria.ru/20211018/narusheniya-1755043410.html
Control over observance of the mask regime will be strengthened in Moscow transport
Moscow transport will strengthen control over observance of the mask regime – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021
Control over observance of the mask regime will be strengthened in Moscow transport
Inspectors in the Moscow metro and ground transport file a violation both for the absence of a mask in general and for a mask that has been deflated from the respiratory system, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021
2021-10-18T15: 00
2021-10-18T15: 00
2021-10-18T16: 23
Moscow
coronavirus covid-19
spread of coronavirus
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/1a/1581543475_0:3:3004:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_e5d79cc1a21743510db26cc73347dba4.jpg
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Inspectors in the Moscow metro and ground transport file a violation both for the absence of a mask in general and for a mask that has been deflated from the respiratory system, Vladislav Sultanov, head of the Transportation Organizer, told RIA Novosti. “The mask protects when worn correctly – it completely covers the nose and mouth Today, in the metro, almost all passengers come in masks. But we can observe that passing the control line at the turnstiles, in metro cars, some put the mask on their chin or take it off. closes the respiratory organs, “Sultanov said, answering the question of whether they will be fined for a deflated mask in transport. Earlier, the Organizer of Transportation reported an intensification of inspections of observance of the mask regime in the metro and ground transport in Moscow.” Against the background of an increase in the incidence of COVID- 19 a decision was made to strengthen inspections for compliance with antiquated measures in Moscow transport, including on metro trains by 50%, “Sultanov said. He noted that mobile control groups in metro trains have been increased by 50%. The penalty for not wearing a mask is 5,000 rubles.
https://ria.ru/20211017/oblomov-1754895077.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/1a/1581543475_128-0:2859:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dbd1eddb0a9789b526b895258bac65ad.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
moscow, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
Control over observance of the mask regime will be strengthened in Moscow transport
“The mask protects when it is put on correctly – it completely covers the nose and mouth. Today, in the metro, almost all passengers come in masks. But we can observe that passing the control line at the turnstiles, in the subway cars, some people put the mask on their chin or take it off. write out a decision on the offense if the mask is missing or does not cover the respiratory organs, “Sultanov said, answering the question whether they will be fined for a deflated mask in transport.
Earlier, the GKU “Organizer of Transportation” reported about the strengthening of inspections of observance of the mask regime in the metro and ground transport of Moscow.
“Against the backdrop of an increase in the incidence of COVID-19, a decision was made to strengthen inspections for compliance with antiquated measures in Moscow transport, including in metro trains by 50%,” Sultanov said.
Vasya Oblomov said that the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg
He noted that mobile control groups in metro trains have been increased by 50%.
The fine for not wearing a mask is 5 thousand rubles.