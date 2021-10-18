Couriers in Russia began to earn hundreds of thousands of rubles

Most of all are earned by delivery people who work behind the wheel.

Since the beginning of the year, order pickers, walking and bicycle couriers in Russia have begun to earn 1.5-2.5 times more. Their income has increased to one hundred thousand rubles a month, writes “Vedomosti” with reference to the SuperJob service.

Auto couriers also began to earn significantly more. With a full schedule, their monthly income can reach 200 thousand rubles.

It is noted that the cost of delivery services has risen due to an acute shortage of employees. Thus, in September, employers’ demand for warehouse employees and road carriers increased 3-3.5 times compared to August.

In turn, the number of courier vacancies increased seven times over the same period, the HeadHunter job search service told the publication.

Most often, couriers are required to deliver food and groceries. However, closer to Black Friday, which starts this year on November 25, marketplaces and sellers of non-food products will increasingly need courier services.

The employees of the delivery service themselves believe that the peak of work falls on the week before the New Year holidays and the first third of January.

Online grocery orders increased 268 percent to 118 million in the first half of 2021, according to Data Insight. At the same time, online sales increased by 174 percent – to 149 billion rubles.

If in 2020 the turnover of ready-to-eat food delivery amounted to 136 billion rubles, then in the first half of this year alone it increased to 200 billion rubles.

As noted by the head of the Association of Internet Trade Companies (AKIT) Artem Sokolov, the problem of lack of delivery companies is relevant not only for Russia, but also for other countries.

In this regard, employers are forced to improve logistics, routing and assembly, as well as to attract the self-employed.