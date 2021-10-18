COVID-19: a new maximum of cases recorded

In Russia, the maximum number of detected cases of COVID-19 was again revealed. During the day, 34 thousand 325 people fell ill. This is 22 more cases than the day before. According to the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 998 patients died in a day.

Most infections were detected per day in Moscow – this is 6 thousand 823 people, positive PCR tests for COVID-19 were found in 3 thousand 97 people in St. Petersburg, 2 thousand 768 cases in the Moscow region. 915 new cases of COVID-19 – in the Samara region, followed by the Nizhny Novgorod and Voronezh regions, Bashkiria, the Perm Territory, Crimea and the Sverdlovsk and Rostov regions. In other regions, less than half a thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected.

Most of the deaths from the consequences of coronavirus in the Russian capital – 69, 67 deaths for this reason were registered in St. Petersburg, 38 patients died in the Krasnodar Territory and the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

In total, over the entire time of the pandemic, 8 million 27 thousand 12 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded in Russia. In total, according to Rospotrebnadzor reports, more than 201 million 200 thousand tests for COVID-19 were produced in the country, 551 thousand of them in the last 24 hours.

1 million 674 thousand 690 people remain under medical supervision due to the coronavirus.