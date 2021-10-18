COVID-19 sets new anti-records in Europe – InoTV

21:53 POC told about the conditions of detention of the founder of Group-IB Ilya Sachkov in Lefortovo The founder of Group-IB, Ilya Sachkov, who is being held in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center, complains of poor health and a virtual ban on correspondence with relatives. This was reported to RT by a member of the Moscow POC, Alexander Khurudzhi, who visited him in the isolation ward.

21:48 Chervichenko believes that Zenit can beat Juventus Former owner of Spartak Moscow Andrei Chervichenko shared his expectations from the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League between St. Petersburg Zenit and Turin Juventus.

21:47 White House: US Pressures Through OPEC Countries To Lower Fuel Prices The US is pressuring through OPEC countries to lower fuel prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

21:34 Torpedo beat Avtomobilist and won the third victory in a row in the KHL Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo defeated Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship match.

21:33 Apple presented new MacBook Pro and AirPods Apple introduced the third generation of AirPods wireless headphones, as well as two updated MacBook Pro laptops based on new processors of its own production.

21:21 The State Department announced NATO’s “open door” for dialogue with Russia US State Department spokesman Ned Price, commenting on Russia’s decision to suspend the NATO mission in Moscow, said that the alliance at the same time “leaves the door open for meaningful dialogue.”

21:19 Guberniev called the appointment of Kovalchuk to the Russian national hockey team an excellent decision Well-known sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev shared his opinion on the appointment of Olympic champion Ilya Kovalchuk to the post of general manager of the Russian national hockey team.

21:06 Biden orders US flags to be lowered after Colin Powell’s death US President Joe Biden issued an order until the evening of October 22 to lower flags at US government buildings in connection with the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

21:06 The forecaster told when it will snow in Moscow The leading forecaster of the Phobos weather center, Alexander Sinenkov, told when it will snow in Moscow.

21:03 Ovechkin named second star of the week in the NHL Russian striker and captain of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin was named the second star of the past week in the National Hockey League.

20:56 Usmanov nominated for the post of President of the International Fencing Federation The head of the Russian Fencing Federation (FFR) Alexander Mikhailov announced the nomination of the President of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Alisher Usmanov for another term.

20:54 In St. Petersburg, for visiting events and public places, QR codes will be introduced from November 1 Events and public places in St. Petersburg from November 1 can be visited upon presentation of QR codes.

20:50 FTC RFU will not consider the brawl in the match “Spartak” – “Dynamo” The head of the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Russian Football Union (FTC RFU) Artur Grigoryants spoke about the possible consideration of a brawl during the 11th round match of the national championship between Moscow “Spartak” and “Dynamo”.

20:42 QR codes will be introduced in Ugra to visit public places In several cities of Ugra, from October 25, a system of QR codes for visiting public places is being introduced, says the decree of the region’s governor Natalya Komarova.

20:42 The rivals of the Russian national team at EURO 2022 in mini-football have been determined The rivals of the Russian national futsal team at the group stage of the 2022 European Championship in the Netherlands have become known.

20:36 ADN: Albania opened a murder case after the death of four Russian tourists Albanian police have opened a criminal case into the death of four tourists from Russia in the hotel’s sauna, reports the portal Albanian Daily News.

20:34 In the first minute of the KHL match “Sochi” – “Avangard” there was a massive brawl The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship match between Sochi and Avangard began with a massive brawl between the players.

20:28 Compulsory COVID-19 vaccination is introduced in the Tyumen region for a number of citizens In the Tyumen region, mandatory vaccination against coronavirus is introduced for a number of categories of the population.

20:27 Biden named Powell one of the greatest Americans US President Joe Biden has named ex-Secretary of State Colin Powell as one of the greatest Americans.

20:18 Rublev said he would be vaccinated against coronavirus in order to participate in the Australian Open Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev said he was ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus to participate in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament in the new season.

20:16 The mother of the victim during the shooting in the Perm Territory spoke about the condition of the child The mother of a student injured in a shooting in the Perm Territory spoke about the child’s condition.

20:14 Reconstruction of 22 interchanges on the Moscow Ring Road will be completed by the end of 2023 The reconstruction of 22 interchanges on the Moscow Ring Road is planned to be completed by the end of 2023, said the head of the Moscow Department of Construction Rafik Zagrutdinov.

20:12 RAS Professor Mayansky spoke about the effectiveness of tests for COVID-19 Head of the Center for Laboratory Diagnostics, Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital N.I. Pirogova, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences Nikolai Mayansky spoke about the effectiveness of tests for COVID-19.

20:11 Zelensky commented on the situation with the tranche for Ukraine from the IMF President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that the agreements reached with the International Monetary Fund on the first revision of the stand-by financing program (SBA) will be approved in November.

20:00 Championship: Golovin will return to the general group of AS Monaco players on October 19 Russian midfielder of the French “Monaco” Alexander Golovin recovered from an injury and will soon return to the general group of players of his team.

19:59 Borrell: Russia strictly fulfills all contracts for gas supplies to the European Union Russia strictly abides by contracts for the supply of gas to the European Union, but “does not supply anything beyond that,” said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

19:53 Varga: it’s a shame that Chalov did not leave for England Sandor Varga, an agent of the forward of Moscow CSKA Fyodor Chalov, spoke about the failed transfer of his client to the English football club “Crystal Palace” in 2019.

19:46 St. Petersburg commented on the situation with the bed capacity for patients with COVID-19 In St. Petersburg, they commented on the situation with the bed capacity for patients with COVID-19.

19:42 De Bruyne thinks Lewandowski should get the Ballon d’Or Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne shared his opinion on who should be recognized as the best footballer in the world and receive the Golden Ball.

19:40 Russia invited NATO to agree on de-escalation measures Russia offers NATO to agree on de-escalation measures, including a mutual reduction in military activity along the Russian borders of Russia and the countries of the alliance. This was stated at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly by the deputy head of the Russian delegation, Andrei Belousov.

19:35 Vorobiev spoke about the importance of the construction of the M12 highway to Kazan The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov spoke about the importance of building the M12 highway to Kazan.

19:34 Former Chief of Staff of the USSR Armed Forces shared memories of Colin Powell Former Chief of the General Staff of the USSR Armed Forces General of the Army Mikhail Moiseev shared his memories of the former US Secretary of State Colin Powell.

19:33 Vorobyov commented on the implementation of the Social Gasification project in the Moscow region Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov commented on the implementation of the Social Gasification project in the region.

19:32 The Ministry of Finance spoke about the level of the state debt of Russia The Ministry of Finance of Russia will strive to ensure that the level of public debt in the next three years remains within 20% of GDP, said Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev.

19:30 Deputy Svishchev congratulated Team Spirit on winning the International 10 The head of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports Dmitry Svishchev congratulated the Russian e-sports team Team Spirit on winning the grand final of The International 10 (TI10), the largest Dota 2 tournament.

19:30 Bastrykin spoke about the activities of the Research Institute of Criminalistics Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, spoke about how scientists from the Research Institute of Forensic Science help in the investigation of crimes.

19:29 50 more schools will be built in the Moscow region thanks to federal support About 50 more schools will be built in the Moscow region thanks to federal support, Governor Andrei Vorobyov reported to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

19:27 Restrictions on the provision of planned medical care were introduced in Ugra The Governor of Ugra, Natalya Komarova, during a meeting of the regional headquarters said that the authorities of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug had decided to limit the provision of routine medical care in the region, and also canceled medical examinations.

19:27 Volunteers from Udmurtia take part in the #WeVotag award Volunteers from Udmurtia are taking part in the international #WeVsteMe award. You can vote for the finalists’ projects until November 5.

19:26 Kokorin commented on the victory of the Russian team Team Spirit at the International 10 Russian footballer of the Italian Fiorentina Alexander Kokorin reacted to the victory of the e-sports team Team Spirit in the grand final of The International 10 (TI10), the largest Dota 2 tournament.

19:24 Kosachev called NATO a non-negotiable partner NATO is an unacceptable partner, the decision to expel Russian diplomats was not justified, said Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev.

19:23 The “Women’s Business” program was launched in the Moscow region A federal program “Women’s Business” for self-employed women has been launched in the Moscow Region.

19:23 The authorities of the Moscow region spoke about plans to build a children’s hospital The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov spoke about plans to build a children’s hospital.

19:20 Beglov called the difficult situation with coronavirus in St. Petersburg The Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov called the epidemiological situation in the city controlled, but difficult.

19:20 CSKA won its fourth victory in a row in the VTB United League CSKA Moscow defeated Parma Perm on the road in the VTB United League basketball regular championship match.

19:14 Naftogaz is ready to import additional gas from the European Union The company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” is ready to import additional volumes of gas from the EU to provide industry if necessary, said the head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko.

19:12 Analyst Yushkov spoke about the prospects of the energy market Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian government, spoke about the prospects for the energy market.

19:12 The Academy of Finance and Investment Management commented on the dynamics of the ruble exchange rate in October Alexey Krichevsky, an expert at the Academy of Finance and Investment Management, commented on the dynamics of the ruble exchange rate in October.

19:08 The Public Chamber supported the order on payments for housing to residents of the Far Eastern Federal District at the birth of a third child Nikita Danyuk, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of RUDN University, member of the Public Chamber of Russia, commented in an interview with RT on the message that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to consider paying 1 million rubles for housing to residents of the Far East at the birth of a third child or subsequent children …